Not all COVID-19 tests are the same. What type should you get?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As COVID-19 case counts continue to rise in Texas and as Austin COVID-19 testing sites continue to see an increase in people seeking tests, you might find yourself among the many people considering getting tested.

As access to testing has increased relative to earlier in the pandemic, there are a range of ways you can get tested and types of tests available. But COVID-19 tests can vary in how accurate they are and how quickly you can get results.

KXAN compiled information from state, local and national health agencies as well as insight from local public health experts to offer you a guide on your COVID-19 testing options.

The overview

It is important to note COVID-19 testing does not guarantee your safety and does not eliminate the high risk of COVID-19 spread that comes with attending gatherings or indoor celebrations.

As Austin Public Health emphasized, “Getting a negative COVID-19 test is not a replacement for safely self-isolating.” The department said having a virtual holiday celebration or celebrating only with members of your own household is the best option this holiday season.

Comparing the types of tests

PCR testing is the type of COVID-19 test APH recommends and is referred to by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as “highly accurate” and “usually does not need to be repeated.”

Ana Urueta, a public health and emergency preparedness planner for Austin Public Health advised, “the number one thing to do if you find out you’ve been exposed to a confirmed [COVID-19] case is to isolate yourself, prevent yourself from being around anybody.”

She recommends waiting at least two to three days after your initial exposure to the virus before you take a COVID-19 test. Urueta said if you take a test immediately after you have been exposed, the virus will likely not show up on a test at that point.

“It is very important to complete the quarantine for the full 14 days because that is how long it could take for you to develop the virus. And also it’s very important to remember that you cannot test your way out of quarantine, because the virus could pop up at the very last minute and you could be contagious and not know it.” Ana Urueta, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Planner for Austin Public Health

The FDA explains there are two types of coronavirus tests: diagnostic tests and antibody tests. There are also two types of diagnostic tests: molecular tests like PCR tests that detect the virus’ genetic material and antigen tests that detect specific proteins from the virus.

Molecular tests and antigen tests can diagnose you with active coronavirus infection. Antibody tests can show that you’ve been infected with coronavirus in the past.

The state’s standards for classifying cases also reflect the higher accuracy level molecular tests have. According to the standards used by the Texas Department of State Health Services, the only COVID-19 cases which are reported as “confirmed” are those which showed a positive result through a molecular test.

DSHS reports a positive result through an antigen coronavirus test as a “probable” case. Cases that show laboratory evidence of specific antibody in serum, plasma, or whole blood are considered “suspect” cases.

APH said it’s important to note molecular tests and antigen tests are not the same things. APH only recommends antigen tests “in certain circumstances. The department sometimes encourages antigen tests to get results quickly “and tamp down potential spread.”

“They are not recommended in the sense that they do not by themselves make someone ‘safe’ from COVID-19 if they get a negative test,” a spokesperson from APH explained.

Molecular testing

Molecular testing includes PCR, RT-PCR, NAAT, and LAMP testing, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) says.

In most cases, this testing is performed through a nasal swab, a nasopharyngeal swab, a throat swab, or saliva.

All of Austin Public Health’s COVID-19 testing — whether done in-home or at testing sites– is done through PCR tests, Urueta explained. APH uses nasopharyngeal testing which sticks a swab very far up your nose because that gives them “a higher probability of getting a good collection sample.”

She said APH recommends and relies on PCR testing because it has a better chance of being able to detect the virus, “especially if you’re not experiencing a lot of symptoms and you don’t have a high viral load.”

Not only is this type of testing recommended by Austin Public Health, it is also the type of testing recommended by CommUnity Care, which provides healthcare services with a focus on those who are uninsured in Austin and Travis County.

Antigen testing

In most cases, this testing is performed with either a nasal swab or a throat swab.

Urueta with Austin Public Health said while antigen tests can be performed quickly, but also “has a high probability of potentially missing if the individual has COVID and it could give you a false negative because it might not detect it.”

If you test positive using an antigen test, Urueta said, then you likely do have COVID-19. However, the FDA notes that false positives with antigen tests do happen, especially in areas where many people do not have the virus.

CommUnity Care’s health center locations provide antigen testing to patients as a screening tool because the results from antigen tests can be returned immediately. If the results are negative, the patient will then be sent to take a PCR test to confirm that negative.

Antibody testing

Also referred to as serology testing, antibody testing is done through taking a blood sample.

