North Texas woman launches crowdsourcing site on where to get the COVID-19 vaccine

DALLAS (KXAN) — A North Texas woman launched a crowdsourcing site to make it easier for Texans to know where to go to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Carri Craver said she got the idea after her elderly father had a hard time finding where to get vaccinated.

She started listing providers in the Dallas area, but that now has expanded to the Austin area as well.

The site is called COVID19vaccineTX.com, which Craver said she just launched on Sunday. Since then, she said she already has more than 3,000 people who want to be notified about updates.

On the site, you can report your experience, or sign up to be notified when a place in your area has doses of the vaccine, or is taking appointments.

The Texas Department of State Health Services does have information about COVID-19 vaccination providers on its site. However, it does not include details about which phases clinics are in, as far as who they’re vaccinating, when they run out of doses or have to restock, or whether appointments are required.

Craver’s site will give that information. And she relies on other Texans to submit their experiences so she can update the website.

Her goal is for us all to look out for each other, making the process better for everyone.

