North Texas man tests ‘presumptive positive’ for COVID-19, according to officials

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A North Texas man has a presumptive positive case for COVID-19, according to Collin County health officials and KXAS-TV.

The man, who currently lives in Frisco and is in his 30s, recently traveled to California, Collin County Health Care Services officials said in a statement. He is being cared for by county staff at his home and is in stable condition.

Further testing is required to confirm the initial results.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there are 12 positive cases in the state of Texas, concentrated in the Houston area, as of Monday morning.

“CCHCS is also monitoring the man’s family, setting up any needed tests, and working to identify any contacts who may have been exposed while he was infectious,” the statement said. “Anyone found to have had close contact to the patient will be contacted directly by county health care staff.”

The immediate risk of transmission of COVID-19 in Collin County remains low, officials said.