No Texas COVID-19 update on Sunday due to system upgrades

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of State Health Services will not post new data on the COVID-19 dashboard on Sunday due to a scheduled upgrade to the system that processes electronic lab reports, DSHS announced in a release.

Data for Sunday will be posted with Monday’s update in the files on the additional data tab on the dashboard.

DSHS reports the upgrade will allow incoming lab results to be processed faster and maintain compatibility with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to DSHS’ latest numbers, there have been over 430,000 COVID-19 cases in Texas since the onset of the pandemic and 141,000 are currently active. DSHS reported 268 new COVID-19-related deaths, making the total death toll at 6,837 in the state.

On Saturday, August 1, DSHS reported 9,539 new cases of COVID-19 in Texas. Across Central Texas, there have been over 35,500 total cases of COVID-19 with 6,842 currently considered active.