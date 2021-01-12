No more walk-ups: Pflugerville COVID-19 test site will now require appointments

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Starting Wednesday, Austin Public Health said only people with appointments will be able to get tested for COVID-19 at the Pflugerville test site. Walk-ups will no longer be accepted at this location.
This will help accommodate for the increased demand for testing in the area, APH said. Most APH test sites already require pre-registration to help reduce wait times.
Those looking to sign up for a test can do so online or by calling 833-213-0643 to set up an appointment.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management helps manage the site along with APH and the City of Pflugerville. It’s located on North Railroad Avenue in Pflugerville.