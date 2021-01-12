No more walk-ups: Pflugerville COVID-19 test site will now require appointments

FILE – In this April 16, 2020 file photo, registered medical assistant Elaine Lomax handles a nasal swab specimen after it was collected at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in St. Louis. With the number of coronavirus patients requiring hospitalization rising at alarming levels, Missouri and perhaps at least a handful of other states are unable to post accurate data on COVID-19 dashboards because of a flaw in the federal reporting system. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson File)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Starting Wednesday, Austin Public Health said only people with appointments will be able to get tested for COVID-19 at the Pflugerville test site. Walk-ups will no longer be accepted at this location.

This will help accommodate for the increased demand for testing in the area, APH said. Most APH test sites already require pre-registration to help reduce wait times.

Those looking to sign up for a test can do so online or by calling 833-213-0643 to set up an appointment.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management helps manage the site along with APH and the City of Pflugerville. It’s located on North Railroad Avenue in Pflugerville.