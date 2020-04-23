Nine more COVID-19 cases among UT spring break trip students, 62 total

A page on JusCollege’s website shows the Cabo San Lucas trip many UT Spring Breakers booked through the company, according to parents.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nine more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among the students who took a Spring Break trip to Mexico in April.

A week ago, the number of cases among the students from the trip was 53. The total is now 62.

KXAN reported earlier that the organizer of the trip, JusCollege, initially said they wouldn’t give refunds and didn’t cancel any trips since there weren’t explicit travel warning to Mexico regarding the novel coronavirus, but the company later issued a statement that said, in part, they “are working tirelessly with airlines and hotels to get the best possible outcome for our customers — whether that’s a credit or partial refund.”