New website connects people with mental health services related to COVID-19

(CNN/KXAN) — A new website from the Pandemic Crisis Services Response Coalition aims to help people find the mental and emotional services they need, CNN reports.

It’s a database — searchable by state, contact method, type of support needed and other categories — that’s designed to help people find help around them quickly.

There hasn’t been a comprehensive searchable database for COVID-19-related mental health services like this, and the PCSRC partners with organizations like the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, the Trevor Project, the Disaster Distress Helpline and others to help build out its services.

The website also offers help in finding services that help with anxiety, substance abuse, domestic violence and abuse, depression and more.