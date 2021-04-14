New test reveals if COVID-19 vaccine has produced antibodies needed for immunity

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. Doctors at Kyoto University Hospital said Thursday, April 8, 2021, they have successfully performed the world’s first lung transplant from living donors to a patient with severe lung damage from the COVID-19.(NIAID-RML via AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A growing number of people are seeking reassurance that their COVID-19 vaccine is working.

A new “Spike Protein Antibody Test” can be used to determine if your body has produced antibodies after receiving a vaccine.

With a simple blood draw, the test searches for spike proteins which present themselves after receiving your COVID-19 vaccine. Clinics like Any Test Now, Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp and various urgent care clinics are offering the test.

The key is to make sure you wait at least two weeks after your COVID-19 vaccine.

The owner and president of Any Lab Test Now said spike proteins may not appear right away for everyone. In those cases, a follow up appointment two to three weeks later is suggested to monitor antibody growth.

“It will give you a positive or a negative result so you know if you are beginning to develop these antibodies to the vaccine,” said Sarah Toney with Any Lab Test Now. “Everybody’s immune response is different, that’s why some people are responding to the vaccine differently.

Like the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the voluntary test is only authorized by the Food and Drug Administration under emergency use authorization. It runs around $120 and in some cases, is covered by insurance. It’s important you check with your provider first.

Researchers looked at samples from 33 people six months after they received both doses of the Moderna vaccine during the phase one trial. They found antibody activity remained high in all age groups, although the levels were lower in those ages 56 and older. There are ongoing studies to monitor the immune response beyond six months.

Reach KXAN’s Education Reporter Alex Caprariello by email at alexc@kxan.com or by phone at 512-703-5365, or find him on Twitter and Facebook.