New mural in Montopolis honors Latino lives lost due to COVID-19 in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Día de los Muertos, the Austin Latino Coalition and leaders from the city’s Latino community unveiled a new mural honoring Latinos in Austin-Travis County who died due to COVID-19.

To date, there have been 1,163 deaths from COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County, according to its COVID-19 dashboard. ALC says Latinos represent about 50% of those deaths.

The new mural was painted by Courtney Arte, and it lives at Coronado Studio on the corner of Vargas Road and Felix Avenue. That’s near Montopolis Drive.

ALC also organized a community ofrenda at the mural site Monday night, where the dead were honored with Pan de Muerto, Mexican Chocolate, the Mexican Marigold plant and poetry.

The public was encouraged to bring photos or keepsake items in remembrance of loved ones lost to COVID-19 to place on the community altar.

ALC also helped put together another mural near the corner of 5th Street and Congress Avenue in October 2020, also honoring the Austin Latino lives lost due to COVID-19.

El Pasoan artist Christin Apodaca painted that mural.