New COVID-19 mutations are popping up — here’s what you need to know

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

Moderna says it will start testing a booster shot against one COVID-19 variant

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Pharmaceutical companies are working to understand how effective COVID-19 vaccines are on variants being discovered worldwide — some that have already landed in the United States.

“Globally, we think there’s four or five of these now,” says Dr. Rodney Rohde, a professor at Texas State University’s clinical laboratory science program.

Rohde says so far, variants include one from the United Kingdom, two from Brazil (P.1 and P.2), one from South Africa, and one variant from California that’s currently circulating around Los Angeles.

He says only the U.K. variant and one Brazil variant, P.1, have been found in the U.S. so far.

Monday, Minnesota health officials confirmed the first known COVID-19 variant from Brazil in the United States.

The confirmation came as Moderna also announced it would be conducting further studies to test its vaccine against the South African strain of the virus.

The company says their two-dose vaccine is expected to protect against “emerging strains detected to date,” but add that protection against the South African variant was less effective.

As a result, Moderna’s CEO said the company will be moving forward with a potential variant booster — which they hope will protect against the variant first identified in the Republic of South Africa.

Moderna says it’ll also test an additional booster, in addition to the one now heading to its next study phase.

Previously, Moderna had published in vitro studies, which is what Pfizer did earlier this month.

“Which means it’s done in-house,” explains Dr. Rohde. “They take cell cultures, cells that are growing, and they take patients who have had those infections — who would have the antibodies — and they put it in with the new virus strain. And they see what happens. Will it cause an infection?”

A Pfizer spokesperson told KXAN they’re encouraged by these early findings, but further data are needed to monitor the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine’s effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 caused by new variants.

Pfizer did not say whether or not they will be moving studies into the next phase, as Moderna is doing, but said they’d release more updates overall as they become available.

Benchmark Research in Austin has conducted several COVID-19 vaccine trials for both Moderna and Pfizer. However, they don’t yet know if Moderna’s booster shot studies will come to Austin.

“Almost all of the major pharmaceutical companies are doing in-vitro neutralization studies right now against the new variants. This states that Moderna is now moving this booster shot into preclinical and Phase 1 studies so there is a possibility that later this year or in a few months we could work with Moderna on this, but we only conduct Phase 2 and 3 studies (mostly Phase 3) so we will not be participating in this right now,” Benchmark Research emailed KXAN.

All studies referenced only pertain to the COVID-19 variants from the U.K. and South Africa. Moderna’s CEO says the South African variant appears similar to the P.1 from Brazil.

