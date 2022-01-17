New COVID-19 business orders in effect in Austin, but do businesses know?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As of noon Monday, businesses in Austin and Travis County have to display two signs visible from the outside.

One encourages masks and vaccines in general. The other is a checklist with COVID-19 precautions businesses should take.

When we went to check in with businesses, we saw most storefronts did not have the proper signage up. Employees at several small businesses told us they did not know about the order.

“It probably would have been a little bit easier if it was told exactly or emailed or sent out…instead of having to look it up,” said Tyler Murphy, who works off Lamar Boulevard. He knew about the order because he says he proactively looks up updates. But he printed out the incorrect signs – and did not know until we told him, calling the wording “confusing.”

Edsun Enriquez who owns Triple Z Threads on South Congress Avenue had a different experience. He said the South Congress Association typically relays messages about COVID-19 updates to businesses in his area.

According to the order, “The Austin Public Health Department and the City Clerk will post this Order on their websites.” But it does not go into detail about how city and county leaders got the word out. On Monday, we found no social media posts about the order on the City of Austin’s Facebook or Twitter pages. There was, however, a post in multiple languages on Austin Public Health’s Facebook page.

We reached out to the city to clarify how it informed businesses about the signage, but the offices were closed for MLK Day. KXAN will follow up when offices are back open.

When we previously interviewed Austin Mayor Steve Adler about the announcement, he said “We can’t enforce our way to compliance with any of these orders, there just aren’t enough police officers and code enforcement agents.”