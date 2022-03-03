New changes are coming to the Austin Public Health COVID-19 dashboard

Why are COVID vaccination rates still low in some countries? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health announced changes to its COVID-19 dashboard to align with the state’s data collection, the department announced Thursday.

APH said the changes would include the cumulative number of lab-reported PCR positive and lab-reported antigen cases and deaths in accordance with the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“This comes as part of our continued effort to get a more complete picture of COVID-19 and its effects on our community,” said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County health authority in a press release. “Our residents will be able to look to the dashboard and understand the current threat being posed by the virus.”

The dashboard will also involve a COVID-19 case map, which will now display cases reported within the last week, instead of the cumulative total. APH said this change will offer a current view of how cases are reported in Austin-Travis County.

“Our staff continues to work hard to keep track of COVID-19 metrics in Austin-Travis County,” said Janet Pichette, chief epidemiologist for APH in a press release. “These updates will give everyone an improved understanding of this virus and its burden on our community.”

The dashboard was down for maintenance on Thursday.

The changes come as the department announced earlier in the week the Austin-Travis County region was moving to Stage 3 COVID-19 risk-based guidelines, as the omicron surge declined and hospitalization levels decreased.

Under Stage 3 risk-based guidelines, suggestions are based on vaccination status. For vaccinated individuals, they are recommended to wear a mask indoors with people from outside their household, but not when gathering outside. This is regardless of low or high-risk status.