WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A new case of COVID-19 was confirmed Friday by the Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD).

This newest case brings the total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County to eight.

The WCCHD says the patient is a woman in her 40s who had exposure to an area with community spread.

The WCCHD says it will share more information as it becomes available and necessary to protect the health of the public.