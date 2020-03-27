New Braunfels man dies from COVID-19 at Austin hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A New Braunfels man died Thursday from COVID-19 at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin.

Hospital officials confirmed the death to KXAN in a statement, and the man was later identified as 44-year-old Adolph Mendez.

It is with deep sadness that we confirm the loss of a patient due to COVID-19. Out of respect for the privacy of our patients, we cannot share further information. Our hearts and prayers are with the family of this patient and all the families and loved ones impacted by this illness in our community and across the globe. Our infection control specialists continue to work closely with the Texas Department of State Health Services and local public health authorities. We are diligently exploring and providing avenues to detect, protect and respond, in accordance with the most current CDC recommendations and guidelines Statement from Ascension Seton, Austin

Comal County officials posted information about the death on the county’s Facebook page Thursday night. They said it is the first death of a county resident from COVID-19.

“This tragic news emphasizes the need for all of us to make sure we are taking every effort to maintain social distancing measures and protecting ourselves, our loved ones and the most vulnerable among us from contracting COVID-19,” Comal County Judge Sherman Krause said.