Need food for the family? Takeout deals during COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Amid COVID-19, social distancing and shelter-in-place orders, several national restaurant chains are offering takeout specials. Here are five worth looking at:
- Panda Express: Through April 17, you can get Panda’s Family Meal — three large entrees and two large sides — for $20.
- Olive Garden: The chain’s popular buy one, take one special is now available completely to-go. For $12.99, you can choose two entrees, soup or salad and breadsticks.
- Red Robin: Through March 29, to-go orders are 20% off using promo code 20OFF at checkout.
- Longhorn Steakhouse: Through March 29, curbside to-go orders are 15% off using code LH44 at checkout.
- Steak ‘n Shake: The steakburger chain has two drive-thru coupons available. Choose between a “Family 4 Pack” — four steakburgers with fries and four drinks for $19.99 — or a flat 15% off any purchase, both through March 27.