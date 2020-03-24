Need food for the family? Takeout deals during COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Amid COVID-19, social distancing and shelter-in-place orders, several national restaurant chains are offering takeout specials. Here are five worth looking at:

  • Panda Express: Through April 17, you can get Panda’s Family Meal — three large entrees and two large sides — for $20.
  • Olive Garden: The chain’s popular buy one, take one special is now available completely to-go. For $12.99, you can choose two entrees, soup or salad and breadsticks.
  • Red Robin: Through March 29, to-go orders are 20% off using promo code 20OFF at checkout.
  • Longhorn Steakhouse: Through March 29, curbside to-go orders are 15% off using code LH44 at checkout.
  • Steak ‘n Shake: The steakburger chain has two drive-thru coupons available. Choose between a “Family 4 Pack” — four steakburgers with fries and four drinks for $19.99 — or a flat 15% off any purchase, both through March 27.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss