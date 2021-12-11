Need a COVID-19 vaccine? You can get one at these Austin-Travis County clinics Sunday

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccine clinic in Santa Ana, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As a growing number of Americans learn they’ve contracted the omicron variant, Austin-Travis County health leaders are asking anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and stay up-to-date on a booster shot.

APH says over the past couple of weeks they’ve seen a huge uptick in people getting their booster shots at local clinics, which has forced them to beef up operations and staff at local clinics. They reported 75% to 90% of shots being given right now are booster doses.

Health leaders said getting your booster shot now, before the holidays, is critical. Dr. Desmar Walkes, the local health authority, said early indications show our current vaccines will protect against the omicron variant.

Federal officials signed off on booster shots for older teens this week.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccine, here are your options through Austin Public Health and Travis County Sunday, Dec. 12:

Travis County Exposition Center

Time: 12-4 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (5 years+)

Thinkery

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Address: 1830 Simonds Ave., Austin, TX 78723

Vaccine: Pfizer (5 years+), Moderna (18 years+), Johnson & Johnson (18 years+)