Need a COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s where you can go Sunday in Austin-Travis County

FILE — A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County will be giving out Pfizer vaccines at the Travis County Exposition Center at 7311 Decker Ln. Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

No appointment is needed and you won’t be required to show identification or have insurance. All vaccinations are free.

APH asks that if you are getting a second or third dose that you bring your Center for Disease Control COVID-19 vaccination record card.

Third doses are available for the following people:

Are receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Have received an organ transplant and be taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Have received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or be taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Have advanced or untreated HIV infection

Are in active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

While Austin Public Health is giving third doses to people who are immunocompromised they are still waiting on guidance from the CDC before offering booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

There will also be vaccine clinics Monday, one at the Blackhawk Amenity Center and the other at La Mexicana Market. You can find the details on those clinics and other opportunities for getting vaccinated on Austin Public Health’s website.