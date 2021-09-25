Need a COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s where you can go Sunday in Austin-Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County will be giving out Pfizer vaccines at the Travis County Exposition Center at 7311 Decker Ln. Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
No appointment is needed and you won’t be required to show identification or have insurance. All vaccinations are free.
APH asks that if you are getting a second or third dose that you bring your Center for Disease Control COVID-19 vaccination record card.
Third doses are available for the following people:
- Are receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
- Have received an organ transplant and be taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Have received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or be taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
- Have advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Are in active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response
While Austin Public Health is giving third doses to people who are immunocompromised they are still waiting on guidance from the CDC before offering booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
There will also be vaccine clinics Monday, one at the Blackhawk Amenity Center and the other at La Mexicana Market. You can find the details on those clinics and other opportunities for getting vaccinated on Austin Public Health’s website.