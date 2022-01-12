Need a COVID-19 test in Austin? Here’s an updated list

As omicron cases soar in Central Texas, that has put pressure on testing resources, as well as area traffic. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austin-Travis County sees a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases, testing sites are continuing to see high demand, including national pharmacies and local companies that opened as a product of the pandemic.

Here are some options if you need a COVID-19 test in Austin right now.

Nomi Health

Nomi Health has shifted from the Long Center to the Toney Burger Athletic Complex. That pop-up, drive-thru testing site is open from Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The site offers both antigen and PCR tests.

“Our testing numbers have recently and rapidly increased, exponentially in some places, across the

state, which has required a quick pivot for our team at Nomi Health,” said Boe Hartman, co-founder and CTO at Nomi Health.

Appointments are not necessary, but pre-registration speeds up the process. To pre-register, go to the Nomi Testing website. Tests are free and you are not required to have insurance.

Austin Public Health

You can schedule a test through Austin Public Health online for various sites around the county. An appointment isn’t required, but it will save time on-site and confirm test availability for that day. You can also call 311 to schedule a test. Services are free at all APH testing sites.

The George Morales Dove Springs Rec Center serves as a walk-in site. It’s located at 5801 Ainez Drive and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Travis County Expo Center located at 7311 Decker Lane is a drive-thru site that’s open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We’re seeing testing demand increasing, we’re seeing test kits being hard to come by in the commercial space,” said Janet Pichette, APH chief epidemiologist, in a media Q&A heading into the holidays.

More information on in-home testing is available on the APH website here.

Curative

Curative has COVID-19 testing kiosks and mobile sites set up throughout the Austin area. Just head to its website and choose the location you want to book your appointment.

Each location listed on the website will tell you what kind of test is offered — largely PCR tests.

“Every week, we take a random sample of roughly 750 positive tests from across our sites and sequence them in our labs to determine what variant it came from, and the COVID-19 tests we use at our sites can detect the omicron variant,” a Curative spokesperson said.

Tests are available for insured and uninsured patients at no out-of-pocket cost. Make sure to bring your ID and insurance card (if you have one) to your appointment. Results are received in about one to two days.

Note: The Curative testing site at the Leander Library is now closed because of a change in the building use rules, according to Curative. The closest location to that one is at the Lakeline Mall.

Point of Care Health Services

Point of Care Health Services located at MoPac and Far West Boulevard offers both rapid PCR and rapid antigen testing through its mobile unit. Test results come through in as little as 15 to 30 minutes, according to its website.

There was such high demand, Point of Care Health Services closed Tuesday because they ran out of tests, but say it got another shipment and will be back open Wednesday. You will have to schedule an appointment online.

Tarrytown Pharmacy

Tarrytown offers same-day results for ages five and up at three locations. They offer both PCR-NAAT tests as well as rapid PCR tests. You will need to book an appointment online. These tests do come with a price, though, and it’s non-refundable. It’s your responsibility to submit paperwork to your insurance company for billing, Tarrytown said on its website.

Tarrytown also says they’ve received a number of at-home rapid COVID-19 tests as of January 11, 2021. The pharmacy says there is one test per box, and that customers will only be allowed to buy ten boxes per person.

The tests are available in-store, and say there is currently “no guidance or mechanism for Tarrytown Pharmacy to bill insurance.”

At-home tests listed on Tarrytown Pharmacy’s website go for $145. Single tests in the store are just over $20.

Grand Ave Pharmacy

Grand Avenue Pharmacy has several testing sites in the Austin-area, including one that’s almost always open on South Lamar. Testing is done on a first come, first serve basis.

To help deal with traffic issues, that pharmacy has gone from being open 24-hours to being closed Monday through Friday during rush hour, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. They have also added private security and police officers to help deal with traffic issues.

Although an appointment is not needed, you can pre-register on Grand Ave Pharmacy’s website. The website warns that it may take up to a week to get PCR results back right now.

National pharmacies

Walgreens pharmacy locations offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing for ages three and up. You can start scheduling your test at one of its pharmacies online.

CVS and its Minute Clinic locations also offer testing at no cost to you. You can find a location and book an appointment on its website.

The type of test you will be taking, whether that be a PCR test, a rapid diagnostic test or a rapid antigen test, will be listed as you book your appointment. In the Austin-Travis County area, many of those tests are booked for days out.

Once you get to your testing location, you will stay in your car with the windows rolled up. You’ll show your confirmation email, a valid ID and an insurance card, if you have one. A pharmacy team member will then direct you to perform a nasal swab on yourself. Children will need a parent or legal guardian present while they self-administer the test, according to the Walgreens website.

Results times will vary, depending on which test you take and where your sample is tested at.

Total Men’s Primary Care

According to its website, the provider said anyone can walk in for a COVID-19 test — no appointment needed. However, it offers antibody and antigen rapid testing, not PCR.