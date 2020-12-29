Nearly 500 Williamson County frontline workers vaccinated, health district says

Video courtesy of the Williamson County and Cities Health District

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Nearly 500 frontline workers have been given their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Williamson County, the health district says.

These doses were given to workers included in Phase 1A during the first three days of the Williamson County and Cities Health District vaccination clinics, which started Saturday.

Staff from 18 local fire and EMS departments, eight long-term care facilities that aren’t enrolled in the federal pharmacy program, five funeral homes, 17 home healthcare agencies and school nurses from 11 districts were all included in this first round so far.

Williamson County got its shipment of 900 COVID-19 vaccines last Wednesday before the Christmas holiday but didn’t start vaccinations until Saturday. County Judge Bill Gravell criticized health leaders, calling the district’s Christmas closure “hogwash” and emphasizing the vaccines need to be distributed as soon as possible.

The county’s vaccination clinics will last through Wednesday. Interested and eligible workers interested in getting vaccinated can email wcchd-info@wilco.org to set up an appointment.