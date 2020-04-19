NAMI partnering with Instagram to share resources on mental health during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is partnering with Instagram to share valuable resources on how to maintain and support mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During this crisis, many people are looking to Instagram for connection, inspiration and ways to maintain their mental health. That’s why we want to make sure people have ways to feel connected to their communities and get help from others. With so many people stuck inside, and often in isolation, we also want to help people find accurate, reliable mental health information,” NAMI wrote on its website.

NAMI and Instagram are working with Detroit-based animation studio Gunner to create animation of NAMI recommendations for how to support mental health during this time of crisis. The animations will be shared and promoted by Instagram.

Some of the recommendations being turned into animations include maintaining your normal routine, remaining connected with friends despite social distancing and limiting news intake.

The NAMI Instagram account will also help people find mental health resources through a weekly flow of content. This will include Instagram Live discussions with NAMI experts on topics such as how to deal with stress, how to adapt to your new normal and positive activities to keep you moving.