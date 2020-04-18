Musician/songwriter John Prine remembered with south Austin mural

by: Andrew Schnitker

John Prine mural in Austin

Art reportedly created by local artist Wiley Ross (Tim Holcomb/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Award-winning musician and songwriter John Prine will be remembered in Austin. A local artist is making sure of that with a mural of Prine in south Austin.

According to the Instagram post by local business Thom’s Market, Austin artist Wiley Ross created the mural of Prine on a wall outside of Thundercloud Subs on East Riverside Drive.

Considered one of the more gifted musicians in the folk/country music community, Prine died from coronavirus complications on April 7 following a March 26 hospitalization for the virus. He was 73-years-old.

Prine won a lifetime achievement Grammy award earlier this year.

In the piece, Ross highlighted the words: “The Tree of Forgiveness” on the right side of the mural — which is the title of Prine’s final studio album from 2018.

Art reportedly created by local artist Wiley Ross (Tim Holcomb/KXAN)

