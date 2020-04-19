Multiple organizations create recovery funds to help those most affected by COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple Austin organizations have created recovery funds to support those affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 9, the St. David’s Foundation launched a $10 million COVID-19 Recovery Fund to help non-profit organizations struggling during the outbreak.

The fund is open to all 501(c)3 organizations located in Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Caldwell and Hays Counties. According to the foundation, the fund will also prioritize work in other areas that impact community well being including telehealth, mental health, and youth serving organizations.

“Across the world and in Central Texas, the effect of COVID-19 on the nonprofit community is truly existential. We are not just experiencing a short-term crisis, but, more profoundly, a long-term health issue with implications far beyond what any of us can imagine today,” said Edward Burger, Ph.D., President and CEO, St. David’s Foundation.

“Through our St. David’s Foundation COVID-19 Recovery Fund, St. David’s Foundation hopes to alleviate some of the needs of our community – both the urgent and eventual – as we look to stabilize and then rebuild. More than ever, we are strategically committed to the health and well-being of our community.”

To foundation is having three submission deadlines for the remainder of 2020, May 7, August 13 and Oct. 15. Those interested can apply at the St. David’s Foundation website here. More information on the fund including eligibility criteria can be found here.

The Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) also recently announced their own COVID-19 relief fund.

The ADRN says the fund’s goal is to raise support for individuals and families in need of financial support to cover costs associated with food and gas as well as other essential items.

“Through our survivor hotline and prayer hotline, we’re hearing from people who are experiencing fear and anxiety caused by lost jobs and income. Families are truly struggling,” Daniel Geraci, Executive Director of ADRN, said.

“While our network of churches and volunteers are responding to the emotional and spiritual needs of those impacted, we’re asking Austinites to support their neighbors by making a financial contribution to our COVID-19 Relief Fund.”

Donations to the fund can be made on the ADRN’s website here.

Recently, the organization All Together ATX raised over $1 million during a virtual telethon aimed at helping people hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donations to the All Together ATX campaign can be made on its website here.