More than 300 Austin construction workers to receive free COVID-19 testing Saturday

Construction workers will have a free COVID-19 test in east Austin (Picture: KXAN/Alex Hoder)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 300 construction industry workers will get a free test for COVID-19 at a testing site in east Austin on Saturday.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott will be among the speakers at a press conference Saturday morning at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where the testing will be held.

The initiative is being led by the Financial Literacy Coalition of Central Texas (FLCCT), the U.S. Hispanic Contractor’s Assocation (USHCA) and the Austin Latino Coalition.

FLCCT will cover the costs of free PCR and antibody testing for the workers, who have been identified by USHCA.

The workers will also receive financial assistance and personal protective equipment, including masks.

Austin’s Hispanic population has been hit particularly hard by COVID-19, representing more than half of all cases and about 38% of the city’s COVID-19 related deaths.