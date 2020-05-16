More than 1.5 million Texans lose employer-sponsored health insurance due to COVID-19-related job losses

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly 1.6 million Texans have lost access to employer-sponsored health insurance as a result of job losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study.

At the start of this year, Texas had five million uninsured residents. Its uninsured rate of 18% was the highest in the USA.

The study, released this week by the Kaiser Family Foundation, estimates that a further 1.6 million people have lost their insurance since March.

It is unknown how many of those people were able to find coverage elsewhere. 

In a statement, State Representative Chris Turner (D-Grand Prairie), Chair of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, said:

“Losing your health insurance is a terrifying prospect at any time, but especially during a global pandemic. The state of Texas should do everything possible to provide health coverage to Texans at this time of great uncertainty.”

You can read the study in full here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss