More COVID-19 vaccine doses headed to Central Texas in third week of distribution

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses sit ready to be administered at the Austin Public Safety Wellness Center for Austin firefighters, police, and EMS employees. December 28, 2020. Photo Courtesy Austin Fire Department.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is getting nearly 380,000 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the third week of distribution from the Centers for Disease Control, the Department of State Health Services said in a press release Monday.

More than 175,000 of the vaccines produced by Pfizer and nearly 82,000 produced by Moderna will go straight to providers around the state, DSHS says. An additional 121,875 Pfizer vaccines will go to the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, which began Monday in Texas. Those doses should serve around 300 long-term care facilities in the first week, the CDC says.

Area providers receiving doses of the vaccine this week are:

Travis County Seton Medical Center, 2,750 doses Dell Children’s, 1,200 St. David’s, 1,200 North Austin Medical Center, 900 Dell Seton at University of Texas, 700 SARS-CoV-2 Immunization Team, 300 Arise Austin Medical Center, 200 The Hospital at Westlake Medical Center, 200

Williamson County Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, Round Rock, 400 doses Texas Oncology Cedar Park, 300 Brushy Creek Family Hospital, 200 Seton Medical Center, 100 St. David’s Surgical Hospital, 100 St. David’s Georgetown Hospital Pharmacy, 100

Hays County Seton Medical Center Hays, 800 doses

Bastrop County Ascension Seton Bastrop, 100 doses DSHS Bastrop, 100 CommUnity Care, OB/GYN Bastrop, 100



Through the first three weeks of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, DSHS says the state has received 1.2 million doses, and it will be in 199 counties by the end of the week.