Mighty Fine offers free burgers to first responders, doctors and nurses combating COVID-19 this weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Doctors, nurses, police and other first responders continue to work around the clock to combat the spread of COVID-19. To support them, Austin based Mighty Fine Burgers is offering free meals to those working on the front line against the coronavirus this weekend.

According to the burger chain, those who “serve the community to work round the clock to provide services, care and protection,” will get a free meal up to $15 from any Mighty Fine location in Austin, Round Rock or Cedar Park.

Police and paramedics need to be in uniform and present a badge, and nurses and doctors need to be in scrubs or present an employee badge to receive the free meal. The offer lasts from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday March 21 and Sunday March 22.

The free meals can be ordered for take-out in-line at Mighty Fine locations, called in ahead of time or ordered online.

