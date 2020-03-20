Michael Dell tells coronavirus skeptics not to apply to Dell

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Dell CEO Michael Dell took to twitter Thursday to send a message to people who don’t take the threat of the coronavirus seriously, “don’t apply to work at Dell.”
According to a report from CNBC, Dell was responding to a video that was circulating online of spring breakers in Miami talking about how they don’t believe the global coronavirus pandemic is big deal.
This message comes from Dell after both local and federal government officials have urged the public to limit social gatherings to no more than 10 people.