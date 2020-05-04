Memorial projected in Austin to remember those who have lost their lives to COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A memorial that aims to honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 was projected in downtown Austin on Saturday.

The idea was spearheaded by Austinite, Duncan Miesel, who wanted to share the memory of those who have died and to help communities honor them.

The display was projected outside of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation on 10th and Colorado Street.

People who have lost someone due to the virus can send in their information along with a photo to be a part of the display and to earn a spot on the memorial’s website.

The exhibit was also recently displayed in Washington D.C.