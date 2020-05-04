Memorial projected in Austin to remember those who have lost their lives to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Aaron Hostutler)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A memorial that aims to honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 was projected in downtown Austin on Saturday.

The idea was spearheaded by Austinite, Duncan Miesel, who wanted to share the memory of those who have died and to help communities honor them.

The display was projected outside of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation on 10th and Colorado Street.

People who have lost someone due to the virus can send in their information along with a photo to be a part of the display and to earn a spot on the memorial’s website.

The exhibit was also recently displayed in Washington D.C.

  • (Photo: Aaron Hostutler)
  • (Photo: Aaron Hostutler)
  • (Photo: Aaron Hostutler)
  • (Photo: Aaron Hostutler)
  • (Photo: Aaron Hostutler)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss