Matthew McConaughey urges Texans to ‘stay home’ if they can during coronavirus scare

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Matthew McConaughey has a message for Texans during this trying time: stay at home.

The Austin-based star is the narrator of a new public service announcement released by Gov. Greg Abbott’s office Friday morning.

In the video, McConaughey stresses the importance of social distancing, and says that the public should stay at home if they can.

The video begins with McConaughey saluting medics “on the front line” of the coronavirus pandemic. He says they are answering the call, which requires them to leave home.

“You can answer the call too, by staying home if you can,” McConaughey says in the video.

“Staying home is safer, and you can help stop the spread of the virus, which gives them a better chance to come home too,” he says.

“Let’s show the world how Texans take care of our own. If you can, stay home.”

Abbott is among political leaders locally and nationally to stress the importance of staying away from others during the coronavirus pandemic.

There are currently more than 300 cases of the virus in Texas, with at least five deaths related to the disease.