Matthew McConaughey releases new coronavirus PSA: ‘This is not about politics’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinite and Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey released a public service announcement Monday calling for Americans to unite during the coronavirus pandemic.

When McConaughey released the PSA through social media, he captioned it with the phrase “this is about us” in an effort to bring the country together.

The one-minute video begins with a montage of images from across the country with the song “American Medley” by Anthem Lights playing underneath the images.

Later in the video, an image of healthcare and essential workers appears with the caption: “This is not about politics. This is about us.”

McConaughey has been active during the coronavirus pandemic posting PSA’s and donating to several causes.

McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, donated 80,000 N-95 masks to frontline healthcare workers, firefighters and police working in Austin and New Orleans in April.

The actor’s persona “Bobby Bandito” created a how-to video for making your own at-home mask with a bandana and teamed up with boxer Canelo Alvarez for a Spanish PSA on the importance of wearing masks.