Matthew McConaughey interviews Dr. Anthony Fauci on Instagram

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Actor and University of Texas professor Matthew McConaughey laid out COVID-19 facts with Dr. Anthony Fauci Thursday.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been the face of the nation’s response to the pandemic.

Thursday night on Instagram, the two touched on when we could see a vaccine.

“True or false: We are a minimum of six months from a vaccine, but more likely a year or more out?” McConaughey asked.

“No… likely the end of this current year, the beginning of 2021… moderate numbers of doses will be available. As we get more into 2021, we should have enough for everybody,” Fauci said.

Fauci says no vaccine is 100% effective. He says he’ll be pleased with the coronavirus vaccine if its between 50% and 70% effective.

Texas researchers are already working hard to make a vaccine happen. Austin Regional Clinic and Baylor Scott & White are conducting clinical trials for both COVID-19 vaccines and treatment.

Baylor Scott & White Research Institute had the first two patients in the world enrolled for clinical trials of its potential COVID-19 treatment option.