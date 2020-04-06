Matthew McConaughey hosts virtual bingo game at Round Rock senior living community

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN/NBC) — Actor Matthew McConaughey made a special virtual appearance during a bingo game at a Round Rock senior living facility.

The Texas native and University of Texas Minister of Culture hosted a game at the Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living facility. His wife, model Camila Alves, his mother Kay, and his children all joined in on the fun.

FULL COVERAGE: The latest coronavirus news in Austin, Texas, the United States and the world

Enclave residents later posted a video on Facebook thanking McConaughey.

Back in September, residents directed a Facebook video at the actor, asking for him to stop by for an event.

“Make my dream come true, come and see me,” one resident said in the video.

The Academy Award-winner also recently appeared in a PSA with Austin Mayor Steve Adler for the “Be A Lot Safer If You Did” campaign, which urges people to stay home to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

“No matter how good you feel right now, stay home if you can!” McConaughey said during the PSA. “I’m sorry you’ve got these responsibilities on you at this time, it’s an unprecedented time in all our lives. But face the fact that they’re here. This is a science fiction film no more. It’s reality, man.”