Matthew McConaughey, Canelo Alvarez team up for Spanish PSA on wearing masks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Bueno, bueno, bueno.”

Matthew McConaughey and Canelo Álvarez have entered the virtual ring together to help deliver a knockout punch to the spread of COVID-19 by encouraging Spanish speakers to wear masks or face coverings when out in public.

The Academy Award-winning actor and Mexican championship boxer joined together to deliver the public service announcement, El Corona en la Lona in Spanish (with English subtitles) via a video posted on Instagram and other social media platforms Tuesday morning.

The goal is to reach out to Spanish-speaking community and population, Jesse Parker Stowell, a representative for Parker Phoenix PR, said. Stowell released an email in conjunction with the video.

This isn’t McConaughey’s first rodeo with a PSA. He created the Badass Bandito Bandana PSA urging people to wear masks earlier in the month.

El Corona en la Lona is a plea from the pair to wear a mask to protect yourself, and others, in the fight against the novel coronavirus. Together, they urge viewers to stay home, but if that isn’t possible, to always wear a mask or bandana to protect family, friends and their community. Masks are one of the easiest ways in which to beat the disease while we “just keep livin’,” McConaughey said.

McConaughey said after Austin mayor Steve Adler told him the message about wearing masks wasn’t getting to the Spanish-speaking community, he wanted to help change that. “I started doing research and found that the message also wasn’t sufficiently getting to the Hispanic population in Texas, the United States and in Mexico,” McConaughey said.

“I needed to find a face and a voice that Hispanic communities could look-up and would listen to, so I reached out to Canelo and told him what I wanted to do, and fortunately he immediately agreed,” McConaughey said.

Alvarez is a four-division world champion boxer, ranked as the world’s best active boxer, pound-for-pound, by numerous organizations and publications.

“For me being able to reach the Spanish speaking community in a way that can help keep us safer during these times is very important,” Alvarez said. “We hope together we can spread the message of wearing a face covering to everyone.”

The new Spanish-language public service announcement premiered April 28.