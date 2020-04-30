Mason County COVID-19 case count surges, now at 17

MASON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — As of Wednesday afternoon, Mason County officials are reporting 17 total cases of COVID-19, and most of those positive cases are connected to City of Mason employees.
Mason County’s COVID-19 numbers jumped from five active cases Tuesday to 17 — a fairly sudden rise for a small population.
According to Judge Jerry Bearden, city staff, including the mayor, have tested positive for the virus. Currently, some of those infected are showing symptoms and others aren’t. No one has been hospitalized as of Wednesday.
As a precaution, Bearden was tested Sunday morning. He is still waiting on his results, but isn’t reporting any symptoms. The County is still waiting for “possibly 25 plus” test results to come back from the lab, Bearden says.
The Mason County Courthouse was closed Tuesday, and all employees were tested. The courthouse will be decontaminated and remain closed until Monday, May 4.
The county library and some other county facilities have also been closed as a precaution.
There will be mobile testing site at the Mason Community Building starting at 8 a.m. on Monday. Information on how to set up an appointment for testing will be available on the Mason County website.