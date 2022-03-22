TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County commissioners voted to remove the mask policy that’s been in place at public county facilities for months. Once that motion is filed by the county clerk, masks will no longer be required.

“We are at such a low risk level right now,” Judge Andy Brown said of the change.

The policy was put in place by commissioners on June 16, 2020 and then again August 24, 2021. Members of the public could have been charged with trespassing for not wearing a mask in county buildings as a result.

Commissioners noted the policy could come back if another surge hits Central Texas.

“If we got back to a higher stage then we will have to encourage people to resume taking extra precaution,” Commissioner Brigid Shea said. “I think people just have to be prepared if it gets worse we’ll have to resume protective measures.”

Commissioner Jeff Travillion added that he was glad wearing a mask in county buildings is now a choice but that people should still feel comfortable wearing masks and it’s a time for people to “use common sense.”

The shift comes after no new COVID-19 hospital admissions were reported in Austin Monday for the first time since the start of the pandemic.