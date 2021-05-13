Masks not required at Dell Diamond after CDC releases new guidance

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Just last week, the Round Rock Express played its first game in more than 600 days at Dell Diamond. The team missed out on a 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, officials with the team and venue are taking another step to normalcy.

New U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance announced Thursday says fully-vaccinated adults can ditch their masks in most indoor and outdoor settings. Dell Diamond is following suit.

Face coverings will no longer be required at Round Rock Express games, the team said, which is in line with state, county and city policies. Minor League Baseball also eliminated buffer zones between the dugout and bullpen and fans, according to the team.

Dell Diamond will still offer “socially-distant, pod-style seating” in Sections 206-209 and Sections 110-111 for those who still want to be spaced out.

The Express opened a six-game homestand against the Sugar Land Skeeters Thursday night.