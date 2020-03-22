Masks, gloves and thermometers wanted as City of Austin hosts donation drive

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Anyone who has spare protective gear or supplies can donate them all day Sunday at a donation drive hosted by the City of Austin.

A call to action was put out for respirator masks and other face masks, medical or disposable gloves, eye protection goggles, face shields and thermometers, to help the city fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Austinites have been asked to drop off those items at three different locations between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The locations are at 517 South Lamar Boulevard, 9900 West Parmer Lane and 10947 Research Boulevard. Social distancing will be practiced at those locations.

The City says that the supplies are critically needed for front-line healthcare workers attempting to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and treating patients over the coming weeks.

Unopened or original items are preferred, but not required, according to the City.

Used gloves or masks should not be donated. No questions will be asked.