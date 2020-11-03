Manor ISD temporarily closes second elementary school due to COVID-19 case

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday night, the Manor Independent School District announced it is closing a second elementary school due to a COVID-19 case.

In a release, the district said administrators at Lagos Elementary School were notified of a campus staff member testing positive for the coronavirus.

As a result, the school will be closed through Nov. 16. Students will be able to return on Nov. 17 and will be receiving virtual instruction in the meantime.

On Election Day, students will get asynchronous instruction, but starting Nov. 4, students will resume synchronous and asynchronous instruction, according to the district.

The facility will be deep cleaned and sanitized, and contact tracing to find those who were in close contact with the staff member is underway.

This is the second time Manor ISD has had to temporarily shut down a campus.

On Oct. 30, the district announced it was temporarily closing the Manor Elementary Early Learning Center due to a second COVID-19 case reported on that campus.

The Early Learning Center will be closed through Nov. 12, and students can start returning Nov. 13.

According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of Nov. 2, there have been a total of five confirmed cases this school year.