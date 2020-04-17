Manor ISD suspends meal distribution, other services after COVID-19 diagnoses

Manor ISD officials will hear what parents want in the district’s first police chief in a meeting Thursday. (KXAN file photo)

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Manor Independent School District is suspending its meal service, academic packet handout and technology distribution Friday after two additional food service employees tested positive for COVID-19, with another potential diagnosis pending.

District Superintendent Dr. Royce Avery sent a letter to parents about the situation, and said the move is being done “out of an abundance of caution.”

The district says the infected employees last prepared and handed out curbside meals April 9 at Manor New Tech High School, where the first COVID-19 case of food service workers was reported Monday.

The district suspended food service at the location after the first positive test but continued with meal service at other locations.

The district said they’ve contacted people who may have had direct contact with the infected people, and they were directed to self-quarantine for seven days to see if symptoms develop.

The district says it is “reevaluating our distribution protocols to keep both our staff and community safe, and will communicate those to our community in the coming days.”