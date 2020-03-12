Manor ISD student being ‘monitored’ after possible COVID-19 exposure at Houston Rodeo

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — On Thursday, Manor ISD sent out a letter to parents, staff and community explaining that out of “an abundance of caution” a Manor Senior High School student was being monitored and at home.

The school says that the student and their parent visited the Houston Rodeo on March 9, days after a man in Montgomery County who was later determined to be presumptive visited.

While the Montgomery County man’s test results are still pending from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the student and their parent are self-monitoring and social distancing at home.

The school reports that the student and the parent did not return to campus after visiting the rodeo.

Neither the student or the parent are showing symptoms, the school says.

In its letter, the district says:

“Manor ISD is monitoring this situation closely and will keep everyone informed as we receive more information. We will continue to work with our local and state health officials to ensure we are familiar with the latest news surrounding COVID-19.”

The Manor ISD community can find the latest information and updates at the district’s Information Regarding Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak page or through the Let’s Talk! question submission form.