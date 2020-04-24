Manor ISD reduces meal distribution sites to just one

Manor ISD officials will hear what parents want in the district’s first police chief in a meeting Thursday. (KXAN file photo)

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Manor Independent School District announced Thursday that it is cutting down its number of available meal distribution sites to only one.

“We hope that everyone out there is staying healthy and safe as we navigate these difficult times. We want our community to know that MISD is doing everything possible to support the needs of our students. However, things are changing every day and we have to adjust to these new changes,” the district wrote in a letter to the community.

The meal distribution will continue with a reduced staff at at Lagos Elementary at 11817 Murchison Street.

In its message to the community, the district said it made the decision to cut back on location due to recent positive cases of COVID-19 among MISD food service staff.

“We understand that many of our families rely on this service, but the health and wellbeing of our MISD staff is our top priority. The recent positive cases of COVID-19 within the MISD food service staff has created a sense of uneasiness and has reduced the amount of staff that is willing to volunteer to produce these meals,” the district said.

Meal distribution will be available Monday, April 27 through Thursday, May 1 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

On Thursday May 1, families will receive food for multiple days since during the week of May 4 meal distribution will only be on Tuesday and Thursday. Multiple meals will be given to each student during pickup the week of May 4 as well.