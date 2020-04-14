Manor ISD employee tests positive for COVID-19

Manor ISD officials will hear what parents want in the district’s first police chief in a meeting Thursday. (KXAN file photo)

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Manor ISD is confirming that an employee who recently prepared and distributed curbside meals at Manor New Tech High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Manor ISD, the employee’s last day on campus was April 9. All staff who may have had contact with the employee have been contacted and directed to self-quarantine for the next 14 days.

The district says meal distribution at Manor New Tech High School is suspended until further notice and all food service preparation and distribution areas have been thoroughly sanitized.

In its announcement, Manor ISD said:

“Our food services workers have been on the frontlines throughout this pandemic. Their service and dedication to the children of Manor ISD is a crucial part of what enables us to continue to deliver a critical service to our students during this public health emergency. Our thoughts are with our employee and their family as well as everyone affected by COVID-19.”