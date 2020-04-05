Man in his 50s is second COVID-19-related death in Williamson County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Williamson County Courthouse_89500

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KXAN) — A man in his 50s has become the second person to die from COVID-19 in Williamson County.

Williamson County and Cities Health District confirmed the area’s second coronavirus-related death in a press release Sunday.

There are now 77 cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County.

“I extend my deepest sympathies and prayers to his family and friends,” said County Judge Bill Gravell.

The number of coronavirus cases in Central Texas is now 624 with eight deaths, including six in Travis County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss