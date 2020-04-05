Man in his 50s is second COVID-19-related death in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KXAN) — A man in his 50s has become the second person to die from COVID-19 in Williamson County.

Williamson County and Cities Health District confirmed the area’s second coronavirus-related death in a press release Sunday.

There are now 77 cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County.

“I extend my deepest sympathies and prayers to his family and friends,” said County Judge Bill Gravell.

The number of coronavirus cases in Central Texas is now 624 with eight deaths, including six in Travis County.