Man awaiting test results for COVID-19 isolated at hospital in Conroe area

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man believed to have COVID-19 is currently in isolation at an undisclosed hospital in the Conroe area, according to the Montgomery County Public Health District.

Health officials sent out a news release confirming the first presumptive positive case of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Final confirmation is pending, though, after the man’s test was sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Montgomery County Public Health District would not release much information about the patient, but did share he’s in his 40s and a resident of Montgomery County. The district’s epidemiologists are now investigating the man’s travel history and other potential factors.

Citing patient privacy laws, health officials would not share the name of the hospital where the man is under isolation. However, they assured the community that the facility is taking precautions to protect other patients.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there are 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state right now.