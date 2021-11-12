Making sure parents know the COVID-19 vaccine is available is critical, doctor says

FILE – Jamie Onofrio Franceschini, 11, watches as RN Rosemary Lantigua prepares a syringe with her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at The Children’s Hospital at Montefiore, Nov. 3, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. The United States is steadily chipping away at vaccine hesitancy and driving down COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to the point that schools, governments and corporations are lifting mask restrictions yet again. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The White House says vaccinating kids against Covid-19 is off to a strong start with 900-thousand kids ages 5-11 years old getting their first dose of the vaccine already.

“I think the challenge here is older children are only half vaccinated,” said Dr. Atul Grover the Executive Director at the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Dr. Grover said health leaders need to make sure parents know the vaccine is available, “we have to explain it well and we have to make it easy for them.”

The vaccine comes as The Austin Independent School District is seeing an increase in Covid-19 cases and has changed its quarantine process for students.

“We’ve got about a third of parents who say they will not get their kids vaccinated,” Dr. Grover said. “I hope they are willing to talk to their pediatricians — to people in their community who have gotten vaccinated —to those who are a little sicker or older who are around those kids.”

Dr. Grover said parents should talk to their pediatrician to schedule the vaccine and ask any questions.

As for the side effects of the vaccine for kids, “kids are pretty resilient to getting vaccines,” said Dr. Grover. “They may feel a little bit ill or sore for a day.”

Aside from their own medical provider, people can schedule vaccination visits with Austin Public Health.