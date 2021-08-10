Majority of fully-vaccinated Americans haven’t had severe breakthrough case, data shows

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 6, 2021 file photo, a health worker prepares a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center, in Lahore, Pakistan. A top official at the European Medicines Agency said on Thursday, July 15 a decision on whether to recommend that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine be authorized for children is expected late next week, in what could be the first such license for the shot’s use in children globally. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary, file)

AUSTIN (KXAN/CNN) — More than 99.99% of fully-vaccinated people in America have not had a severe breakthrough case of COVID-19: meaning they were not hospitalized and did not die from the virus.

That’s according to a CNN analysis of data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The analysis says as of Monday, August 2, more than 164 million people in the country were fully vaccinated against the virus. Fewer than 0.001% of those people (1,507 individuals) died and fewer than 0.005% (7,101 people) were hospitalized with the virus.

CNN says of the 1,507 people who died, one in five died from a complication other than the coronavirus, even though they were diagnosed with COVID.

The CDC defines a “breakthrough case” as a COVID-19 infection detected in a person’s sample that was collected 14 days or more after they completed their vaccination(s) with a U.S. Food and Drug Administration-emergency authorized vaccine.

The CDC says vaccine breakthrough cases are expected, and “no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people.” However, the health agency says there is some evidence that shows getting vaccinated may make illness from COVID-19 less severe, if you still get sick.

CNN states the CDC is turning its attention to hospitalized or fatal cases among the fully-vaccinated population and is looking to help identify patterns in vaccine breakthrough cases.

Last month, the Texas Department of State Health Services revealed 43 COVID-19 deaths reported between Feb. 8 and July 14 in the state were individuals who were vaccinated against the virus.

Texas DSHS said nearly 75% of the 43 vaccinated patients who died had a serious underlying health condition, such as diabetes, kidney disease or cancer. More than 95% of the breakthrough deaths in the state during that time frame were patients 60 years old or older, according to the department.

Chief Medical Officer with Austin Regional Clinic Manish Naik, M.D., told KXAN last month they’re seeing less severe coronavirus symptoms or no symptoms at all in breakthrough cases.

“A lot of the cases we are picking up are actually in people with no symptoms, who are getting testing for things like travel or going to a camp or that kind of a scenario,” said Naik last month. “And others are having mild or cold-like symptoms. There are occasional cases where people get more sick, even if they’ve been fully vaccinated. But those are unusual and much less common.”