Major universities in Texas expect to resume in-person classes in fall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas A&M and Texas Tech were added to the list of major universities in Texas, expecting students to return to campus for classes during the 2020 fall semester, university leaders from those schools announced this week.

On Wednesday, current University of Texas President Greg Fenves said he expects in-person classes to resume during the fall, but there will be different strategies and safeguards in place for students.

On Thursday, Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp told its system presidents that campuses will re-open for fall classes, according to the Texas Tribune. Texas A&M reportedly also intends to play football.

The state of college sports has been in flux since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. However, multiple college officials believe the possibility of a 2020 college football season is directly connected to students returning to campus for the fall.

Not to be outdone by the Aggies, Texas Longhorns Athletic Director Chris Del Conte says the department is preparing for all possibilities, but expects the return of sports — including football — for fall.

Del Conte also acknowledged that they are preparing for the future and it is unpredictable.

“I’m planning for an August start, bringing our student-athletes back in June,” Del Conte said during a Zoom conference call with local media.

Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said in a letter to students and staff that the university intends to have face-to-face instruction in Fall 2020. Instruction will continue with online-only classes during the Summer I session, but Schovanec left open the possibility of face-to-face instruction during the Summer II session.

Texas State is taking the same approach as Texas Tech. Texas State is preparing to bring students back on campus for in-person instruction during the Summer II session which will roll over into in-person classes for the fall semester.

Baylor University previously announced it intended to reopen campus for the fall semester.