Major pharmacy chains to offer COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available

FILE – In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y. Microsoft says state-backed Russian and North Korean hackers have in recent months tried to steal valuable data from leading pharmaceutical companies and COVID-19 vaccine researchers. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several big-name pharmacies are planning to administer the COVID-19 vaccine, once it is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and made available.

On Thursday, CVS Health said it would join others in offering vaccinations, once it’s ready for the general public.

“Our extensive experience safely and efficiently providing vaccinations is unmatched, and this year alone we’ll provide flu vaccines to nearly 20 million Americans across the country,” said Troyen Brennan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for CVS Health, in a press release.

Walgreens says it has been working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is slated to be among the first pharmacies to administer COVID-19 vaccines to long-term care facilities, according to a statement.

Randalls says its part of the partnership with pharmacy chains to bring COVID-19 vaccines to all Americans. The pharmacy chain says vaccines will be administered at no cost.

“When a vaccine is ready, our pharmacists will play a critical role in administering this important public health service,” said Wayne Denningham, Division President, in a press release.

Randalls says contactless consent forms for the vaccine will be ready in its pharmacy app, which patients can complete electronically ahead of time.

COVID-19 vaccines

The vaccine trial currently catching people’s attention is one from Pfizer. Vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing the virus.

The company is on track to submit trial data on the vaccine to the FDA for approval in the coming weeks. Locally in Texas, the Department of State Health Services has received about 2,520 applications so far from healthcare providers ready to administer the vaccine, as of Wednesday.