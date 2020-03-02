City of Lubbock officials discuss their preparations for the possible spread of COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — As a part of a statewide laboratory network, The Institute of Environment and Human Health (TIEHH) at Texas Tech will be among the testing centers for COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

In a Monday morning press conference, Dr. John Hellerstedt, the commissioner for the Texas Department of State Health Services, said that a laboratory in Lubbock would be set up for COVID-19 testing.

“I think the good news is that…more laboratories will be capable of doing the testing,” he said. “My understanding is the laboratory in Lubbock, which is part of the laboratory response network, is now able to perform the testing.”

Steven M. Presley, Ph.D., director of TIEHH, said he could confirm the Institute’s role in the testing of COVID-19. He said they are one of the laboratories that make up the Laboratory Response Network.

The City of Lubbock announced they would be holding a press conference on Monday at 3 p.m. about preparations for COVID-19.

Presley said they would be a part of the press conference.

Stay with EverythingLubbock.com for coverage of the press conference later today.