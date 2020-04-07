Lowe’s to close all stores, facilities for Easter to give workers ‘much-deserved’ day off

(WDAF) – Lowe’s will close all stores and distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada on Easter Sunday.

The April 12 closure is a way to give employees a day to relax since stores have ramped up work during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement.

“We want to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge,” company president and CEO Marvin Ellison said in the statement.

No hourly employee scheduled for Sunday will lose hours or face reduced pay as a result of the closure, according to the statement.

“I want to personally thank our 300,000 associates who have helped families stay safely at home. Their actions are nothing short of heroic,” Ellison said.

The statement said the company is also considering additional operational changes, including the following: